Alert cyber police help man get money back

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The cyber fraudsters duped a man from the city of Rs 1.17 lakh online. The youth went to the cyber police station and the alert cyber police helped him to get his money back. The man then met CP Manoj Lohiya and thanked the police for their quick action, said cyber police station PI Praveena Yadav.

Pranav Nandkumar Kalani, a resident of Sindhi Colony was duped of Rs 1.17 lakh online by the fraudsters. When realized, he went to the cyber police station and informed PI Yadav about it. The police moved into action and searched the e-wallet in which the money was transferred from his bank account.

PI Yadav said, people should be alert while doing the online information. They should not share the confidential information on phone or personally. If realized that they have been duped, they should contact the police immediately.