All devotees gone to Amarnath Yatra from the city are safe

Devotees made contact with family members on Saturday morning

Aurangabad, July 9:

A sudden cloudburst took place near the Amarnath cave on Friday evening. This raised concern among the family members of the devotees who went to Amarnath yatra from the city. They heaved a sigh of relief when the pilgrims contacted their family members and confirmed they were well on Saturday morning.

In all, 1555 devotees registered for the Amarnath Yatra at the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Aurangabad. Every day 35 devotees are going for the Yatra from the city. In the last 10 days, 350 devotees left the city. The news of the cloud burst hit the city on Friday evening. This created a nervous atmosphere for the families of the devotees. Rohit Khamgaonkar's father-in-law Balkrishna Kathar and mother-in-law Surekha Kathar from Jadhavmandi also reached Amarnath cave on Friday.

The family was disturbed by the news. But on Saturday morning, Kathar called Rohit and said he was fine. They were staying at a military camp at Baltan after taking darshan on Friday morning. Roshan Pipada, one of the 35 youths who left for the yatra was also contacted. He was staying at Ramban. All the youths informed their families that they were safe.

Network jam creates trouble

The cell phones of the devotees are collected by the administration while visiting the cave. It made it difficult for us to contact home. The network in the area was also jammed. However, we 35 youths are in touch with our relatives and local administration, said Roshan Pipada, Amarnath pilgrim.

Sachin Khaire safe

Former corporator Sachin Khaire had gone on Amarnath Yatra with 12 devotees. They visited Amarnath cave on Wednesday and all of them reached Leh-Ladakh safely. He was contacted in the morning, said Nandkumar Ghodele, former mayor.

We have all the information

Every day 35 devotees leave the district for Amarnath Yatra. Since June 30, 350 devotees have left the city. We have the photos and detailed information of all those who have registered with the bank, said Ankush Khajuria, branch manager, Jammu and Kashmir bank.

Darshan few hours ago

Dinesh Ghodke and Pappu Thokal from Lasur station reached Jammu on Saturday evening. They said it had been raining heavily near the Amarnath cave area since Friday morning. Our darshan took place at 1.30 pm. We were in the vicinity of Kalika Mata Mandir when the cloudburst occurred. So we survived the incident. All who are with us are safe.