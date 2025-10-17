All firecrackers pass Pollution Control Board test

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) conducted a sound intensity test of various types of firecrackers at the Zalani Company Ground in Chikalthana MIDC on Friday (Oct 17). All the firecrackers tested were found to be within the permissible noise limits.

Every year, thousands of tonnes of firecrackers enter the market during Diwali. Firecrackers producing sound above 125 decibels are banned from use. Hence, MPCB conducts an annual check to measure the sound levels of crackers sold in the market.

During Friday’s test, 23 different types of firecrackers were ignited, and their sound intensity was measured using two sound meters. The results showed that four types of crackers produced noise between 90 and 95 decibels, while the rest had sound levels ranging between 70 and 90 decibels.

Present during the testing were deputy regional officer, MPCB Achyut Nandwate , Scientific officer Vikram Wanjari, Prof. Rekha Tiwari, Deepak Bansod, Sub-inspector Jagannath Mendkule, Umakant Naik, Rajendra Bodkhe, and Kushal Avchar.

“As every year, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board measured the sound intensity of firecrackers available in the market for Diwali. Firecrackers producing more than 125 decibels are considered hazardous and are banned. Today, 23 types of firecrackers were tested, and all were found to have normal sound levels.”

— Achyut Nandwate, deputy regional officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board