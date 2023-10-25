Aluminum worth Rs 25L stolen from company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Some unidentified thieves entered the Diamond Aluminum Company in the Chikalthana Industrial area and stole aluminum worth Rs 25.36 lakh. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station.

Diamond Aluminum Company manufactures aluminum utensils and Shaikh Salim Shaikh Chand (67, Roza Baug). On October 23, when his nephew went to the company found that the aluminum was stolen and the iron mesh at the back of the company was broken. Similarly, the other articles from the company, all worth Rs 25.36 lakh were missing. PSI Atmaram Ghuge is further investigating the case.