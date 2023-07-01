Amarnath Yatra: Mountain Rescue Teams of J-K Police conduct mock drills on yatra routes

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 : With Amarnath Yatra all set to begin on Saturday, the Mountain Rescue Teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted mock exercises on both routes-Pahalgam and Baltal axis, in preparation for the yatra.

The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

The administration has assured a smooth and hassle-free yatra for all devotees, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stating that the government's top priority is to provide the best healthcare and essential facilities to visitors and service providers.

The government is also working closely with various departments to ensure proper arrangements for lodging, power, water, security, and waste management.

The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district, giving devotees the option to choose the route that suits them best.

The first batch of pilgrims reached Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Friday for Amarnath Yatra 2023.

Earlier in the day, they were received by the district administration at Kali Mata Temple at Tikri in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Jammu base camp in the wee hours on Friday.

In preparation for the Yatra, various 'langar' committees started their practice on Wednesday, three days in advance, to cater to the pilgrims.

The committees prepared sheds, cooking resources, and other raw materials on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A total of 22 langars have been established this year at various points of the highway (NHW-44).

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and reviewed arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, took stock of food and lodging of the pilgrims, security, functioning of Joint Control Room, langer stalls, registration counters, power and water supply, health facilities, sanitation, transportation, deployment of health and sanitation staff, installation of mobile toilets, fire tenders and emergency services on Thursday.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to increase the manpower for health, sanitation and other essential services. He welcomed pilgrims from across the country who have arrived at Yatri Niwas for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor