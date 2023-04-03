Ambedkar Jayanti Samiti body declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Navinsingh Oberoi president, Balkrihsna Ingle executive president

The All Parties Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti (APAJUS) body was declared in a meeting chaired by Baburao Kadam. The office bearers declared were president - Naveensingh Oberoi, executive president Balkrishna Ingle, reception committee president Gayas Bagwan, founder member and guide - Baburao Kadam, vice presidents - Milind Shelke, Nikam Guruji, Ajmal Khan, Ram Baheti, Subhash Lomte and others. General secretaries - Prakash Gaikwad, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ashfaq Salami, Mahendra Sonawane and others.

Advisory committee - Dr Bhagwat Karad, Atul Save, Abdul Sattar, Rajendra Darda, Ambadas Danve, Imtiyaaz Jaleel and all MPs, MLAs and MLCs.