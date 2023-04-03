Ambedkar Jayanti Samiti body declared
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2023 11:15 PM 2023-04-03T23:15:02+5:30 2023-04-03T23:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Navinsingh Oberoi president, Balkrihsna Ingle executive president The All Parties Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti (APAJUS) body was ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Navinsingh Oberoi president, Balkrihsna Ingle executive president
The All Parties Ambedkar Jayanti Utsav Samiti (APAJUS) body was declared in a meeting chaired by Baburao Kadam. The office bearers declared were president - Naveensingh Oberoi, executive president Balkrishna Ingle, reception committee president Gayas Bagwan, founder member and guide - Baburao Kadam, vice presidents - Milind Shelke, Nikam Guruji, Ajmal Khan, Ram Baheti, Subhash Lomte and others. General secretaries - Prakash Gaikwad, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ashfaq Salami, Mahendra Sonawane and others.
Advisory committee - Dr Bhagwat Karad, Atul Save, Abdul Sattar, Rajendra Darda, Ambadas Danve, Imtiyaaz Jaleel and all MPs, MLAs and MLCs.Open in app