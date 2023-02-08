JP Nadda to launch BJP manifesto for assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya next week

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to travel to the northeast on two different occasions next week, a senior party official confirmed.

Talking to ANI, the party official said that Nadda will be launching the party manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

"Our Party president will launch the Sankalp Patra for Nagaland on February 14 and Meghalaya on February 15," a senior party official confirmed to ANI.

Nadda will be visiting Tripura to launch the party manifesto on Thursday (tomorrow) for the upcoming polls, slated to be held in next week.

Since coming to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government has had a special focus on the northeast region with their Act East policy. While the prime minister himself has made over 50 visits to the region, a huge focus has been on the development of a secure northeast.

"The Indian government is committed to a safe and secure north-east and resolving the border issues across all the states and will continue to be the key focus that we take to the electorate in the upcoming elections," the official said.

Apart from security and law and order, the welfare of people through infrastructure, development and women are expected to be the key focus areas in the manifesto for the February 16 polls. The recognition of the indigenous tribes as well as the welfare of the tribals. The development in the Northeast continues to be dominant on the agenda of the BJP.

The northeast region has turned into a saffron belt with Assam electing the BJP twice once in 2016 followed by 2021 and then Manipur which elected the BJP government in 2017 as well as in 2022. The party is hopeful that they will be able to form the government for another consecutive term in Tripura as well.

However, in Meghalaya, the BJP is going solo after having declared that they will not form any alliance, despite the fact that currently it holds an alliance with the National People's Party (NPP).

In Nagaland, the BJP is fighting in an alliance with the Nephew Rio's party Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and contesting in 20 out of 60 seats, here.

( With inputs from ANI )

