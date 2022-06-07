Ambedkarite organisations furious over university bifurcation; threaten to launch agitation

Aurangabad, June 7:

Various Amedkarite organisations and political parties demanded that the State Government should announce its stand over the bifurcation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), otherwise, an aggressive agitation would be launched.

A delegation of office-bearers of Ambedkarvadi Sangharsh Samiti, Republican Party of India (RPI) and Swabhimani Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Tuesday. They submitted a memorandum, expressing their feelings.

The organisations also made a demand to remove Sanjay Nimbalkar from the post of university Management Council member. They said that the study panel led by the joint director of higher education Prakash Bachhav should be dissolved.

The office-bearers said that some communal forces were trying to create instability in the State through disrespecting martyrs of the ‘Namantar Movement’ and seeking bifurcation of the university. They said that VC should convey the community’s feelings to the Government.

RPI State unit president Baburao Kadam, Daulat Kharat, Kishor Thorat, Nagraj Gaikwad, Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Ashok Bandkar, Dilip Padmukh and others were present.