AMC administrator orders granting free-of-cost permission to Ganesh Mandals

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Acting upon the state government orders, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari issued an order directing the civic authorities not to charge any fee while granting permissions to the Ganesh Mandals to celebrate Ganeshotsav.

The civic chief reviewed the Ganeshotsav preparations at Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters, today evening.

He suggested the civic officials go for micro-planning as the celebration of Ganeshotsav will be on a grand level compare to the last couple of years. He ordered to grant permission to erect mandaps/stages without collecting any charges from Ganesh Mandals and ensure that the roads are not damaged.

He also instructed them to obtain a no-objection certificate (NoC) issued by the police department from the mandals which would be erecting pandals or stages on the immersion routes. “ All the potholes on these routes should be filled up on priority, cover the open drains with lids, make adequate lighting arrangements, lift all the waste building material or garbage lying on the routes, remove encroachments etc. Also, desilt and clean the immersion wells and fix CCTV cameras at different points for surveillance,” instructed the civic chief.

The additional commissioner B B Nemane, R P Nikam, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Somnath Jadhav, Santosh Tengale, Rahul Suryawanshi, Nanda Gaikwad, executive engineers A B Deshmukh, B D Phad, deputy engineer Amol Kulkarni, all ward (zonal) officers and engineers were present in the meeting.