AMC-ASCDCL drafts parking, hawkers policies

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) have drafted the Parking and Hawkers policies. These drafts will be made available online in the next 15 days. Accordingly, the experts and the alert citizens after glancing at them could submit their valuable suggestions, recommendations and comments. Probably, Aurangabad may be the first city to implement the parking policy in the country.

A meeting to discuss these drafted policies was organised at ASCDCL headquarters today. The AMC administrator and ASCDCL's chief executive officer A K Pandey initiated to draft the policies reviewing the rapid urbanisation of the city, growing traffic-related issues and steep rise in the number of hawkers and street vendors. The traffic congestion has become frequent and roads are getting encroached by parking of vehicles. Sensing seriousness, he assigned the responsibility of getting the policies drafted to the deputy commissioners Aparna Thete and Saurabh Joshi. Under the supervision of the assistant director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh and ASCDCL's additional CEO Arun Shinde, the assistant project managers Sneha Nair, Sneha Bakshi and others are working on them.

Parking Policy

The ASCDCL has given the responsibility of drafting the parking Policy to Mumbai-based experts Trupti Amrutwar Vaitala and Ashok Dattar. Under their guidance, the Urban Research Foundation's Pallavi Devre and Shriniwas Deshmukh compiled the details with the help of the AMC team. Trupti said, " As per the data obtained from the RTO office, there is dire need to resolve the parking problems at this hour or else the city's 16 per cent of the land will be utilised for parking of vehicles in the future. Aurangabad would be the first city in the country to implement the parking policy if implemented right now."

Hawkers Policy

The Delhi-based Indo-Global Social Service Society's Aarvind Unni and Adrian Dcruz with the help of the AMC team conducted a sample survey of 601 hawkers and street vendors in the last six months. They drafted the Hawkers Policy as per the Centre's Street Vendors Act. The policy was discussed in the meeting with the hawkers yesterday and we will obtain the opinion of the Hawkers Committee on it within one week. Later on, the policy will be displayed for all. The citizens can submit their opinions and suggestions upon it. Moin Shaikh and other AMC and ASCDCL officers were present on the occasion.