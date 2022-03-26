AMC buys vehicles worth Rs 8.64 crore

Aurangabad, March 26:

Smart city administration purchased 5 electric cars a few days ago. Now 5 new electric cars have arrived in the municipal convoy on Saturday. Three tippers have also been purchased. Within a month, there will be 7 more hyva, 3 poclain, 4 JCBs and 6 sweeping machines will also arrive. The total purchase cost of all these vehicles is Rs 8.64 crore.

The decision to make the mechanical department of the municipal corporation more efficient was taken by administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. Accordingly, the process of procuring tipper, hyva, poclain and sweeping machine required for this department was implemented. Five electric cars for officers were purchased. The cars and 3 tippers were recently received by the corporation from the company. These vehicles were inaugurated by the guardian minister Subhash Desai on Saturday. From the 8.64 crore, Rs 7.98 crore were received from the 15th finance commission and the remaining Rs 66 lakh from municipal funds.