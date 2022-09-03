AMC chief inspects Kham River Rejuvenation Project

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today visited the heritage Kham River and inspected its proposed rejuvenation plan.

He spent four hours (from 8 am to 12 noon) and reviewed previous works completed between Lokhandi Pool to Panchakki. He inspected the Naher-e-Ambari, Wall Painting, Butter Fly Garden, Tree Plantation, Open Gymnasium etc. Later on, he visited a heritage watermill - Panchakki, Dargah fo Hazrat Baba Shah Musafir and the vicinity.

Chaudhari told the civic officers to get affix the actual size of the Kham River with the help of the Department of Water Resources and Town Planning section of AMC to finalise the Blue and Red Line (danger level markings). He also ordered to start designing works to develop Kham River; appointment of STF team for maintenance of the river works; procure additional manpower from Varroc company; focus on spreading rubble or hard murum instead of green lawns; go for stone pitching by using environment engineering etc.

He also obtained the details of proposed development works in the vicinity and the status of detailed project reports (DPR) and gave necessary instructions to speed them up.

The head of Solid Waste Management Somnath Jadhav, assistant commissioner (Zone No-9) Asadullah Khan, public relations officer Tauseef Ahmed, EcoSattva’s Gauri Mirashi, Smart City’s Arpita Sharad and Aditya Tiwari were present on the occasion.