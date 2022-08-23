AMC cuts 39 illegal water connections from Mayur Park vicinity

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The special squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has disconnected 39 illegal water connections from areas around Mayur Park, in the last week.

It may be noted that the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari has appointed three special squads. Each is headed by chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule, additional commissioner R P Nikam and deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi.

The citizens had taken illegal water connections from the Main Pipeline and Feeder Line in Mayur Park, on Jalgaon Road. On Thursday, the squad disconnected the commercial connection of AIMS Hospital in N-11; severed five and 11 connections on Friday and Saturday (from Mayur Park); 16 connections on Monday and today six connections were disconnected. In this way, 39 connections have been severed by the AMC squad. The squad comprises deputy engineer K M Phalak, engineer Bhushan Devre, Narayan Giri, Ganesh Mankape and others.