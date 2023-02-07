Rs 60 crore for revamping of roads in Chikalthana MIDC

-MASSIA's follow up for roads and other facilities

Aurangabad: The roads in Chikalthana MIDC are finally set to undergo repairs and upgrades as the State industries minister Uday Samant has confirmed that separate funds will be allocated for the revamping of these roads. According to Massia president Kiran Jagtap, funds of Rs 60 crore have been approved for the road repair.

For the last decade, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has been advocating for the repair of roads in Chikalthana industrial area. The organization has raised its concerns about the poor road conditions through letters and meetings with the government.

Despite paying a significant amount in taxes, the entrepreneurs in the Chikalthana industrial sector have not received adequate facilities from the municipal corporation or the MIDC. The road issue has been a long-standing concern among the business community, with only a few major roads in the industrial area being cemented but still not in good condition.

Recently, the industrial organizations approached Chief minister Eknath Shinde and minister Samant with their road problems and requested immediate action. In response, MIDC submitted a proposal of Rs 68 crores to the government for the repair of roads in Chikalthana.

18 km stretch is in poor condition

All roads in Chikalthana MIDC are 31 km long. About 5 km of these roads are in good condition, 8 km of roads are in moderate condition, while 18 km of roads are in very bad condition.