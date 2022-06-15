AMC declares 50 dilapidated buildings as dangerous

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 15:

As a routine affair, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued alert notices to the occupants of 50 buildings that are dilapidated in conditions and pose danger to others. The figure for buildings was 41 during the last year. Meanwhile, 400 persons staying in these buildings are forced to risk their lives and they are confused over where to shift after leaving their possessions.

According to the AMC report, the dilapidated buildings posing danger are situated in Gulmandi, Kasari Bazaar, Rangar Galli, Deewan Deodi, City Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Shahgunj, Pandariba, Aurangpura, Dalalwadi, Chunna Bhatti and Paithan Gate areas of the old city. These buildings are some 100 years old and may collapse during the bad weather. The report also expressed fear of human loss if any untoward incident takes place.

The report mentioned that there are 50 or more such dangerous buildings in the old city and around 400 persons are staying in these buildings.

Meanwhile, the residents staying around such buildings expressed their fear saying that every year at least one building gets collapsed on its own. If any such accident takes place then who will be responsible for it?.

The additional municipal commissioner R P Nikam said,“ Of the total buildings, 50 per cent of them are facing disputes in different courts. If the matter is sub judice, the AMC is unable to intervene. However, considering the danger, the administration has served notices to the occupants of these buildings and alerted them about the danger.”

Meanwhile, Nilesh Gattani of Gattani building, near the Gulmandi Parking claimed that the AMC has declared the property dangerous, many years ago, but is not ready to demolish the affected portion. On other hand, the fourth generation of the Patels staying in the building near the Supari Hanuman temple expressed that they fear staying in a dilapidated condition structure, but sans alternate place to shift.