AMC develops dust-free environment by erecting vertical gardens

Aurangabad, June 4:

Here is good news the AurangabadMunicipalCorporation(AMC) has initiated the development of a dust-free environment in the city through the erection of vertical gardens and street fountains at different nooks and corners of the city. The AMC will spend Rs 84 lakh (sanctioned under the 15th finance commission) on vertical gardens.

Earlier, the AMC had erected a vertical garden on the nullah near Siddharth Garden on a pilot basis a couple of years ago. The steel mesh of 10-20 feet in height was fixed on the edge of the nullah and specially made pots planted with beautiful saplings of different attractive flowers were hung to this steel mesh in the vertical direction (covered from top to bottom).

The initiative yielded results as the vertical garden helped passers-by to get rid of the bad odour coming from the nullah and transformed the aesthetic beauty of the vicinity.

Now, the success of the first vertical garden prompted the AMC to erect more vertical gardens in phases. Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) strongly recommended the erection of a vertical garden to seize the dust in the atmosphere.

The vertical gardens will be coming up at Mahaveer Chowk Circle, Cidco Bus Stand square, near the statue of Vasantrao Naik, on the bridge at Aurangpura daily market nullah, Barudgarhnullah bridge, Saraswati Bhuvan Bus Stop nullah bridge etc.

The steel mesh also helped prevent irresponsible citizens do not throw waste or garbage in the nullahs.

The AMC is also constructing street fountains at different places under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and glows the beauty of the area and develop fresh air in the respective vicinities.

The AMC garden superintendent VijayPatil said, “The city is witnessing a huge quantity of dust. Hence the CPCB recommended a vertical garden as an alternate to grab the dust present in the atmosphere. The AMC will erect vertical gardens in different parts of the city, in phases, as per the funds received from the state government.”