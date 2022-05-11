AMC elections to be held in 2nd phase

Aurangabad, May 11:

The elections of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be held in the second phase.

The State Election Commission (SEC) started the process of the election on Tuesday. The polls of 14 Municipal Corporations (MCs) will be conducted in the first phase while elections in other MCs including Aurangabad will be held in the second phase. The process of publishing the final draft of the delimitation of Prabhags in the gazette has also begun.

The Supreme Court on May 4 directed the SEC to conduct local self-Governing bodies' elections. On receiving the orders of the apex court, the Commission presented the steps in the court taken regarding the process of elections until March 11, 2022.

The SEC issued orders on May 10 for the election of 14 MCs. In the orders, it was also stated that the final draft of delimitation prabhags is being published in the gazette. The elections schedule will be declared on the publishing of the delimitation of prabhags.

The polls may not be held during the rainy season, so, there is a possibility after the monsoon. The elections will be arranged without OBC first time in the State as per the present scenario. The State Government feels that the elections should not be conducted without OBC reservation. The Government kept all the powers about the elections with it for this purpose.

Box

MCs to go for election in 1st

The names of 14 MCs which will go for elections in the first phase are Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Ulhasnagar, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Solapur, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivili, Brihanmumbai and Thane

Box

Elections in 2nd phase

Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Malegaon, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nanded-Waghala, Latur and Chandrapur.

Box

Situation in city

The SEC asked the AMC to submit a fresh draft of the delimitation of prabhags. The Civic Body is busy preparing it. The administration is trying to submit the draft to the Election Commission by May 17. It may seek some more days time if the draft is not prepared by the given deadline.