AMC frees 6K square feet land from encroachment in Kile Ark

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Following the High Court’s order, the anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) removed an encroachment made on 6,000 square feet of land, in Kile Ark area, today. The land bearing CTS Number 3721 is situated on the campus of the Government College of Arts and Science.

The government land was encroached by few citizens. The AMC initiated action in presence of tight police security. The squad removed a tin shed, demolished two rooms built in cement concrete and a lavoratory. The tin shed was being used as a godown, while the size of two rooms is 10x30 feet size each.

