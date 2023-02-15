AMC gets 800 applications for 49 contractual posts

Aurangabad: The municipal administration has started the process of inviting applications for 49 posts to be filled on contractual basis in the health department of the municipal corporation from February 8. By Wednesday, 800 applications had been received. Thursday is the last day for accepting applications, and the officials predicted that the number of applications are likely to rise.

Under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), the recruitment for the health department of the corporation will be done on a 11 months contractual basis. According to the guidelines given by the State government, the recruitment process is underway, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha. The work of accepting applications is going on in the health department of the municipal corporation from 10 am to 4 pm. Unemployed youths had gathered at the municipal headquarters on Wednesday to file their applications.