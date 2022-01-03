AMC hopes to bring 4.5L properties on record

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai has inaugurated the drone-based GIS mapping survey at a function organised at the district collectorate today.

Presently, there are 2.80 lakh properties on Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) record. It includes 30,000 commercial properties. The cash-strapped AMC had proposed GIS mapping of all properties in the city. The Aurangabad

Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is spending Rs 10 crore upon the total project. The AMC is hoping to bring all the untaxed properties on the record and enhance the revenue collection in its exchequer, in the form

of property and water taxes.

MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Atul Save, MLA Ramesh Bornare, AMC administrator A K Pandey, district collector Sunil Chavan, deputy municipal commissioner Aparna Thete, AMC executive engineer (mechanical

section) D K Pandit and key officers of ASCDCL were present on the occasion. The drone survey has been done by Amnex Company. A total of 150-200 personnel has been appointed for three months. They will be visiting door to door

and distribute application forms to them. The property owner will have to fill the form in his own handwriting. After a gap of 3-4 days, the employees will collect the forms, scan QR codes and then upload the information on the mobile app.

Earlier, the drone survey in 172 square kilometres area of AMC has been done. It may be noted that there are 2.80 lakh properties on the AMC record. The civic body is hopeful that during the door to door survey the figure of properties would reach up to 4.5 to 5 lakhs.

Cooperate surveying teams

The physical survey of properties has been started today from the jurisdiction of Zone Number 3 and 4. The surveying team has been given special uniforms and identity cards to each employee. The administrator has appealed to the citizens to cooperate the surveyors by sharing the required information to complete the GIS mapping survey.