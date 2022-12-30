AMC introduces new water supply schedule from Sunday

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) water supply section officials deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale and executive engineer M B Kazi today underlined that as per the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the civic administration will be providing water to 60 per cent of the areas in the city on the gap of three days (on the fourth day) and remaining 40 per cent of the colonies will be supplied water on the gap of five days (on the sixth day) for fifteen days from January 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the gap in the water supply will be reversed after a fortnight as per the rotation schedule.

It may be noted that the AMC lifts and transports 125 to 130 MLD water from Jayakwadi to the city. The civic administration deprives of large tanks to store water. This is the reason why it is not possible for AMC to supply water to the entire city on every fourth day. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is getting constructed 10 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) on a war footing. The work will be completed by May 2023. Meanwhile, the AMC brought to the notice of the High Court that the major change in the city’s water supply is possible only after these 10 ESRs are brought into use.

The High Court after going through the saying ordered the AMC to chalk out the new water supply scheme. Hence the AMC prepared the 60:40 formula to quench the thirst of the citizens on a rotation basis from January 1. However, the civic authorities underlined that they are unable to say which areas (from the 40 per cent category) will be getting water on the gap of three days (on the fourth day) as of today, said the AMC sources.