AMC invites tender to upkeep Sant Eknath Rangmandir

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 9:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had spent Rs 8 crore on the renovation of Sant Eknath Rangmandir (in Osmanpura). Hence to maintain the property and ensure its upkeep in future, the civic administration has invited a tender to appoint a competent caretaker of the auditorium.

The auditorium is an epicentre of the cultural activities in the city. However, the auditorium fell victim of civic officers apathy and was craving for immediate attention. When the AMC became the centre of criticism, the civic body woke up from the slumber and spent crores of rupees to renovate the infrastructure. However, it is concerned about its operation and maintenance in future. In the meantime, the AMC has increased the charges of the auditorium.

“ There was only one response during the first call of tender. Hence it has been called for the second time. The AMC has invited separate tenders to rope in private partnership in the operations and maintenance of the Sant Eknath Rangmandir, its parking and to run the canteen on campus,” said the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.