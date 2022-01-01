AMC issues 510 pet licenses in nine months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The deputy commissioner at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Saurabh Joshi, has informed that 510 pet-owners in the city have obtained licenses, while 74 of them renewed their old licenses, during this financial year (from April to December). The fee for a new license is Rs 750 and the renewal fee is Rs 500.

Joshi also hinted at launching a drive to seize pets found (being reared) without AMC's permission from January 1. The civic administration ascertains that there would be more than 10,000 pet dogs, apart from other pets, in the city. Many citizens do not take care of the alerts circulated by the AMC like administering rabies injection to pet dogs. The drive will be implemented as per the instructions of the AMC administrator A K Pandey, it is learnt.

The AMC's animal husbandry officer Dr Shahed Shaikh underlined that the collection of revenue is recordable in the history of AMC. We have collected Rs 3.61 lakh in the current financial year (from April 1 to December 31).

It is mandatory upon citizens rearing pets (dogs and others) in their houses to obtain licenses. Earlier, the AMC had issued 3,000 licenses, so far. The validity of the license is of one year, but the citizens avoid contacting the office again for the renewal of their licenses after one year or do not volunteer to obtain pet license.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Status of pet licenses in city

Year New License Renewal of License Collection of Fees (in Rs)

2014-15 97 49 65,550

2015-16 119 56 76,550

2016-17 152 67 92,200

2017-18 53 56 42,650

2018-19 59 61 51,050

2019-20 109 52 77,750

2020-21 83 83 82,650

2021-22 510 74 3,61,250