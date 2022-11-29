AMC kids to get lessons on astronomy

Aurangabad: The students of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) school in Priyadarshini Mayurban Colony will be enjoying lessons in astronomy through the planetarium on November 29 at 9 am.

A 3D film, of 35 minutes each, will be shown, on the occasion till 3 pm, stated the press release.

It is learnt that the initiative is a part of the advanced learning programme undertaken by the AMC. The student will get a chance to learn astronomy science at the school's doorstep.