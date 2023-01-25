JSP prez Pawan Kalyan seeks blessing for party's campaign

In wake of upcoming state assembly polls, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan today held a road show on his vehicle 'Varahi'.

Pawan Kalyan performed a special 'puja' for the party's campaign vehicle 'Varahi' and held a roadshow in the city. Pawan Kalyan also performed special pujas to Durgamma.

Taking to the social media handle, the JSP party wrote, "After the Varahi Puja, Shri Pawan Kalyan got on the Varahi vehicle and moved forward greeting the party ranks and fans who had gathered in thousands. Fans showered flowers on Janasenan from the Kanakadurgamma flyover," in the Telugu language.

"Leaders of Vijayawada, soldiers and brave women showed their admiration with the beating of drums and bursting of firecrackers. Durgamma was honoured outside the temple with specially prepared gajamas. On this occasion, Mr Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude to the Ashesha crowd that came for him," the party further added.

Varahi's goal is to end devil rule in the state, the party said.

'Varahi' is a special election campaign vehicle of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan. It was made in military style and has multiple high-security components.

The name of the camper vehicle is after 'Varahi Devi' who is worshipped as one among Sapta Matrikas.

Earlier the camper vehicle sparked a major controversy since its first glimpse was released on the internet by Jana Sena.

Several YSRCP leaders raised objections over the colour of the vehicle launched by the Jana Sena Chief, which is olive green and represents the armed forces.

The actor-politician hitting back tweeted, "Varahi' is ready for Election Battle."

"1st you have stopped my films; in Visakhapatnam, U didn't let me come out of the vehicle & hotel room & forced me to leave the city. In Mangalagiri U didn't let my car go out, then didn't let me walk & now the colour of the vehicle has become an issue. OK, shall I stop breathing?? Next...," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

