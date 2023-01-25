Voters’ Day is celebration of democracy’s birth

Aurangabad: “India's democracy is based on the Constitution. A voter is a very important factor in democracy, so, ‘National Voters Day’ is a celebration of its birth,” said F M Shinde, veteran Marathi litterateur.’

A programme was organised at the auditorium of Saraswati Bhuvan College on Wednesday to felicitate officers and social organisations for doing their best work for voter registration and new voters as part celebration of the day. The prizes to the winners of the different competitions were also distributed by the dignitaries.

Deputy Collectors Bharat Kadam and Anjali Dhanorkar, Joint Director of Technical Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Umesh Nagdive, Sub-Divisional Officers Janardan Vidhate and Dr Swapneel More, Tehsildar Sanjay Varakad and Shital Rajput were present in this programme. F M Shinde said that equality, rights and duties were conferred on citizens by the Constitution and they used rights to sustain democracy.