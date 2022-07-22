AMC produces 5K tones of fertiliser through two garbage processing plants

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is disposing of the garbage through the scientific method for the past couple of years. It has commissioned the functioning of three plants processing mixed garbage in Chikalthana, Padegaon and Kanchanwadi.

Of the three, the plant at Kanchanwadi processes wet garbage and the remaining two processes dry garbage. The plants in Chikalthana and Padegaon have the capacity to process 150 tonnes of garbage daily. The functioning of the Chikalthana plant started three years ago and the Padegaon plant two years ago.

These two plants are manufacturing fertiliser by processing garbage waste for the last three years. The operating agencies of the plants at Chikalthana and Padegaon have manufactured 5,190 tonnes of fertiliser, so far. These two plants have also sorted out dry waste of 6,055 tonnes from the garbage, said the head of solid waste management (SWM) Somnath Jadhav.

The city faced a severe garbage menace in 2016. Considering the seriousness, the state government announced 100 per cent funds for effective implementation of solid waste management (SWM). The state also okayed the estimate of Rs 148 crore to get rid of the garbage menace. The estimate includes starting four processing plants in Chikalthana, Padegaon, Harsul and Kanchanwadi. Of which, three plants are functioning except the plant of Harsul.

The ready fertiliser is sold to RCF, Jaikisan, Ajeet Seeds and other companies at the rate of Rs 1,500 per tone, while the dry waste of quantity 6,055 tones have been given to Ambuja Cement and Social Lab, said Jadhav.

The Kanchanwadi plant can process 25 tonnes of wet garbage daily. The plant aim at producing gas through the processing of the waste. However, the AMC is getting just a quantity of 4.5 tonnes of wet garbage. The hotel, restaurants and food joints are not ready to hand over rotten or stale food. “The solid waste management (SWM) cell has started an independent ‘ghanta gadi’ to collect hotel waste. I appeal to the hoteliers to hand over the waste and other wet garbage to the sanitary staff visiting door to door said Jadhav.