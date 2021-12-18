AMC seals 16 properties; severe 13 water connections; recovers Rs 62 L in 15 days

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The flying squad constituted by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to enhance the recovery of property and water taxes. It has sealed 16 commercial properties; severed 13 water connections and recovered dues of

Rs 62 lakh in the last 15 days, said the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete.

The recovery of Rs 462 crore (water and property tax dues) is the biggest challenge before the AMC officials. They complained of facing umpteen number of problems. According to them, many property-holders raise objections to the tax levied by the AMC and also the recovery of dues. The AMC is conducting hearings on such cases to resolve them.

The AMC has started taking action against citizens who are intentionally delaying paying tax dues. The flying squad has been formed by the administrator A K Pandey. The civic administration has handed over the list of default commercial properties to them. The squad visits these properties and inquire about the status of tax payment. If the dues are not paid and he avoids paying on the spot then they are sealing the property or disconnecting the water supply connection.

Meanwhile, Thete has appealed to the citizens to avail the benefit of the amnesty scheme in large numbers. The AMC is offering a 75 per cent discount on the interest and penalty levied upon the principal tax amount. The dues could be settled through a one-time payment.