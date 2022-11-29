AMC starts action against illegal cables from Nov 29

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today ordered the key authorities concerned to start removing illegal cables resting upon the poles existing on important roads and internal roads of the city from Tuesday (November 29).

As reported earlier, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court ordered the AMC to remove the illegal cables from the city. Hence in the backdrop of the court order, Chaudhari conducted a meeting at the Smart City Office headquarters today. He ordered immediate implementation of the drive from tomorrow for one long week. He also instructed them to file offences, if the situation demands, during the drive.

Meanwhile, the civic chief has appealed to the organisations and agencies concerned to voluntarily remove the cables. The drive will be implemented jointly by AMC’s anti-encroachment squad, electrical section and ward office. Hence the officials and personnel of these three sections will be taking action.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale, Rahul Suryawanshi, Aparna Thete, executive engineer D K Pandit, deputy engineer Mohini Gaikwad, Amol Kulkarni, designated officers Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane and all ward officers and ward engineers were present in the meeting.

Before signing off, the civic chief also instructed the ward officers to keep and maintain their focus on tax collection as well to meet the target of 2022-23.