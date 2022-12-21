AMC to celebrate Mathematics Day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2022 09:20 PM 2022-12-21T21:20:02+5:30 2022-12-21T21:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is organising exhibition on Mathematics in its two CBSE schools situated at Osmanpura and Garkheda. The exhibitions are being organised to mark Mathematics Day on December 22. The exhibition at Osmanpura will be open for visitors from 11 am to 1 pm and Garkheda from 12 noon to 2 pm, stated the press release.