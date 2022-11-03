AMC to enact as media for CSR activities

Aurangabad:

To encourage and help industries, organisations and societies to contribute under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has opened a dedicated tab on its online portal listing myriad CSR activities. One can find the details on the AMC's website https://www.aurangabadmahapalika.org by clicking on the CSR tab, said the AMC municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari.

While speaking to media persons, the civic chief also underlined that the AMC has appointed a special team headed by the deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) Saurabh Joshi for the CSR task.

The applicants (industry, organisation, society, NGOs, individuals, etc) desirous to contribute under CSR for the welfare and betterment of society will have to submit an inquiry form including the area of interest they want to contribute. Later on, they will receive an SMS and the same SMS will be sent as an alert to the special team. The officers of the special team will contact you and guide you till the implementation. They will also apprise you about the benefits that can be availed against the CSR contribution.

AMRUT 2.0 Mission

The civic chief further underlined that the proposal of laying a drainage pipeline network in Satara-Deolai and the development and beautification of Kamal Talao (Tank) near Aam Khas Maidan will be developed under Central Government's AMRUT 2.0 Mission. The AMC submitted these proposals after seeking technical clearance from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The works to be done under the first phase of these projects have been sanctioned, he said.

When asked about the status of the new water supply scheme and supplementary water works in AMRUT 2.0 Mission, the civic chief said that the financial condition of AMC is not sound. Hence it cannot contribute its share in the water project. The AMC is requesting that the government should share their monetary contribution. We are continuously pursuing the demand to implement the water works as early as possible, said Chaudhari.

Boxxxxxxxx

Few areas of interest listed under CSR

Development of Square/Circle/Traffic Island/Open Space/Green Belts etc.

Beautification of flyover/spaces below flyover/road divider etc.

Rejuvenation of river/water body/garden etc.

Sports/ Education/ Tourism/Heritage/Library etc.

Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled Persons, Homeless Citizens etc.

Wall Paintings, Street Arts, Street Furniture, Solid Waste Management etc.