AMC to fix open spaces for posters, banners

Aurangabad:

If all goes well, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon be allotting fixed open spaces for political parties, organisations and activists to display their banners, posters, boards, etc. The AMC will also fix charges for it. If the posters and banners are found displayed in non-allotted spaces then the AMC will initiate penal action against the violators.

It may be noted that acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the AMC has implemented the drive from November 14 to 18. During this period, the AMC received an order from the state government stating to identify and allot fixed areas with permission to the political parties, organisations and others for displaying posters, banners, boards etc. Hence the civic administration geared up to identify spots for the task.

Elaborating upon the next move, the AMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari said,” We have instructed the ward officers to send the list of open spaces in their respective jurisdictions. Later on, the AMC will grant the applicants permission to put on posters, banners, boards etc. The whole process will be completed in 10 days. We will also be announcing charges for the different types of displays (posters, banners etc). The organisation, party or others would be able to put on display for a maximum of five days. Later on, it will have to be removed or else face action.”