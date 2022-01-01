AMC vows to transform Kham River as tourist destination

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today has claimed that the civic administration, with people's participation, vowed to transform the city's pride Kham River into one of the most sought tourist destinations of the city.

" Kham River will emerge as a perfect tourist spot for the citizens, especially the kids. The facilities like volleyball court, amphitheatre, children's park and jogging tracks for senior citizens will be developed at the bed of the river, in the new year.

The AMC along with Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) and people's participation (like NGOs, social organisations, companies and individuals) had joined hands to revive the past glory of the natural water

resource, under Kham River Rejuvenation Project, 10 months ago. The results of united efforts could be seen in the new year," said Pandey.

Earlier, the historic Aurangabad's Kham River/Sukhana River has been included in the Central Government's Namame Ganges Programme to desilt and clean up the natural water resources. The AMC will be receiving huge funds from the

Centre to develop pollution-free environment through cleaning of rivers.

Pandey also mentioned installing 46 streetlights in the vicinity of the river by AMC. This will help glow the spot and encourage visitors to visit the place and spend their leisure hours in the natural ambience. The AMC will constitute an independent squad to collect the building material waste. It will be spread to different spots in the river to purify the flow of water. The AMC will also plant 50,000 trees in the bed of the river (on length 9-11 km).

It may be noted that the representatives of various organisations, societies voluntarily participate in the Kham River cleaning drive every Saturday and Sunday. This has generated the attraction of the citizens towards the river.