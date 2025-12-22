Amicable talks on seat sharing fails to reach on terms in Mahayuti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Although the filing of nomination forms for the municipal corporation elections will begin from Tuesday, no decision has yet been taken on contesting the elections as a Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shinde Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), and the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction). Even in the fourth meeting held on Monday, the talks remained inconclusive. Meanwhile, daily party induction programmes have created unrest among aspirants, who are making frequent rounds of the BJP’s divisional office at Chikalthana. It appears that the negotiations will continue until Sunday (December 28).

Discontent due to recent inductions

A few individuals from the eastern and western constituencies joined the BJP two days ago. These inductions have caused considerable unease not only among Shinde Sena workers but also within the BJP. In areas where Shinde Sena candidates are expected to contest, the BJP is inducting new entrants. On the other hand, despite having party office-bearers, workers from other parties are joining the BJP in certain wards, leading to growing dissatisfaction among aspirants. Since yesterday, aspirants have been visiting the party office and arguing with leaders.

Senior leaders’ directive to form Mahayuti

There are instructions from senior leaders to form the Mahayuti. Today’s meeting was positive, and meetings will also be held tomorrow and the day after, said BJP city president Kishor Shitole.

Paperwork moving toward Mahayuti

The election chief Sameer Rajurkar said,“The paperwork related to seat-sharing for forming the Mahayuti has been fully completed. Discussions in the meeting were held in that direction. A decision will be taken soon.”

Meeting held, but no resolution

Shinde Sena’s district chief Rajendra Janjal said,“A meeting regarding the Mahayuti was held at my residence, but no solution emerged from it.”