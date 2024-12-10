Amid protests, CSMC demolishes 18 shops on Silk Mills Colony road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), on Tuesday, demolished 18 shops located on the left side of Silk Mills Colony Road while coming from Mahanubhav Ashram toward the railway station flyover.

A mob gathered to protest and attempted to stop the demolition of shops. They threatened the civic personnel; however, the action proceeded despite their efforts. Lastly, they brought political pressure, but was also in vain, said the sources.

Before the starting of the railway station flyover, several traders erected tin-shed shops on the left side of the road. Many of these traders were earning their livelihood for several years by running these shops. Over the past six months, the CSMC has issued notices to property owners four times. Two days ago, a few property owners visited the ward office and allegedly threatened ward officer Kailas Jadhav and the building inspector. Accordingly, on Tuesday morning, the squad reached to implement the demolition drive.

Upon their arrival, traders opposed the action strongly, but civic officers demanded to produce proof of ownership of the land. However, they failed to do so. When the civic officials proceeded with its action, the traders again protested, to prevent action.

Upon receiving information about the protest the incharge additional commissioner, Santosh Wahule, arrived with additional police forces to oversee the operation. The anti-encroachment team then proceeded with the demolition. There were a variety of shops in the area. Two hookah parlours were also spotted at the site. Among the 18 shops demolished, businesses included fast food outlets, Chinese food vendors, tea shops, and a washing centre. Customers visiting these shops often parked their vehicles on the roadside, leading to significant traffic congestion, Wahule explained.

Action in Satara-Deolai soon

In the Satara-Deolai areas, many property owners have not regularised their properties under the Gunthewari Act. Hence the administration is planning action to demolish both commercial and residential properties. By the end of December, unauthorised properties can be regularised under the Gunthewari Scheme on payment of 50% fees. Starting January, however, 100% of the fees will need to be paid for the same regularisation. Citizens are appealed to take advantage of the scheme to avoid further administrative action. Failure to comply will result in strict enforcement measures, said the additional commissioner.