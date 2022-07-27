Amid tight police security survey of Bibi ka Maqbara gets completed

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 27:

Amid tight police security, the team of the Land Record Office (LRO), conducted the ground level survey to measure 84 acres of land registered in the name of heritage Bibi ka Maqbara, today. The situation got tense for some time after mild opposition from a few residents staying in the neighbourhood, including a political office-bearer, of the monument, but the LRO team completed their task.

The demarcation of land will help ASI to free the monument from encroachments existing in the surroundings and undertake development works as a part of tourism development.

The LRO team under the guidance of the superintendent (of the Deputy Director of Land Records) Shalini Bidarkar started the survey of land registered as per the digital property registration (PR) card bearing CTS No. 2033 on July 20. The PR card has been made after 71 years. The LRO team comprising Hemant Auti, Shaikh Aref and technical assistant Narsinh Chilkarwar started the survey. The team faced opposition from the neighbours on July 21. However, the LRO team left the controversial site and resumed their survey till July 22. Meanwhile, the ASI and LRO demanded police security from the commissioner of police and the Begumpura police station.

Accordingly, in presence of three police officers and 22 police personnel, the LRO team started the survey at 11 am and completed it by 1.30 pm. The ASI official at Bibi Ka Maqbara, Sanjay Rohankar and ASI’s surveyor Ashok Ture were present at the site.

According to sources, “ This is a primary level survey of CTS No.2033 done by the LRO team. They will prepare maps based on reference points they have marked or fixed during the ground survey and then the actual demarcation of 84 acres of land will be undertaken by LRO. It will be the last step of the ASI (Aurangabad Circle) to remove the existing encroachments, falling under its jurisdiction of 84 acres, and free the site, in presence of police security.”