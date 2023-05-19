And shadow vanished....!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shadow of a man does not leave him. However, this geological fact was was proven wrong in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday as the shadow of all men vanished at 12.22 pm. All people, especially the children took thrill in searching their shadow. The shadow vanished for two minutes and appeared all of a sudden again.

Today, it was a ‘No Shadow Day’. Those who knew about it witnessed this event on the roads and on the terraces of their houses. A special programme was organised at MGM’s Science Centre. Around 35 students came from various parts of the state received information about this event from the director Shrinivas Aundhkar. The students were made to stand in a circle. At 12.19 pm, the clouds entirely covered the Sun and the shadows of every student were lost. This situation continued till 12.22 pm.

Rupali Aundhkar, Adv S K Kadam, Deepak Athalle, Sunil Kumawat, Anushka Kumavat, Pradnya RAna, Shaikh Shahista and others were present.

Aundhkar said, the angular diameter and longitudinal distance of the Sun and the Earth conjoined due to which zero shadow was experienced between the belt from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar till Nagpur area.