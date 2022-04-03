Anesthesia is challenging task, not like movies

Dr Manisha Katikar: Insufficient number of anesthesiologists in the state, space needs to be increased

Aurangabad, April 3:

Anesthesiologists are as important as surgeons in the success of any surgery. It is not like shown in the movies, putting medicine on the handkerchief and making a person unconscious. Giving anesthesia for surgery is not so easy. The work of anesthesiologists is as challenging as that of an airplane pilot, said Dr Manisha Katikar.

The national conference of the Indian Society of Anesthesiologists (ISA) was held in the city on Sunday. Dr Katikar said that as surgeries are done using advanced technology, anesthesia has also become more advanced. Anesthesia can be given two minutes before the surgery and the patient regains consciousness two minutes after the surgery. Anesthesiologists are no longer behind-the-scenes artists, they have come to the fore. Experts from all over the country provided guidance on various topics in the conference. Dr Sadhana Kulkarni was the chief guest. The national president of the association, Dr Venkatagiri KM, National vice president Dr Anjali Bhure, president of Aurangabad branch Dr Sangeeta Deshpande, vice president Dr Bhushan Moharir, secretary Dr Sujata Zine, Dr Sachin Nachane, Dr Srigopal Bhattad and Dr Pramod Bhale were present.

7,000 anesthesiologists in the state

There are 7,000 anesthesiologists in the State. However, this number is low. The number of seats in medical colleges should increase, said Dr Anjali Bhure.