Angry woman assaults MSEDCL staff over power outage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An angry woman confronted the MSEDCL office due to a power outage that began in the morning. After a heated argument escalated, she grabbed a female employee by the throat and assaulted other staff members. This incident occurred on Wednesday at 1 pm at the MSEDCL office in Jubilee Park. This is the second incident in a week where MSEDCL employees have been assaulted due to power supply issues.

It so happened that a senior technician Ashwini Sanjay Salve was working in the the Jubilee Park MSEDCL Power House as usual. Today, at 12.30 pm, a woman named Parveen Khan called her regarding the power outage in the Lal Masjid area. Frustrated from not receiving a response despite calling for two hours, she was angry. Salve advised her to visit the office with her electricity bill instead of calling. This further infuriated Parveen. Upon arriving at the office at 1 pm, she smashed the landline phone in front of Salve, later on, she grabbed Salve by the throat, and assaulted her. She also pushed and shoved employees Sachin Wagh and Ratna Nisarge, who rushed to intervene. A young man named Sohel also pushed them. Based on Salve's complaint, a case was filed against Parveen Begum Khan and Sohel at the City Chowk police station late at night.