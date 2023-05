Anil Kedare gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Anil Madhukar Kedare in Sociology.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Anusuchit Jatitil Shetkaraynchi Samajik, Arthik and Shaishanik Stithi-Aurangabad Zilla’ under the guidance of Dr Tatyaram Sondge, research guide and head of Sociology Department, Shri Siddeshwar College, Majalgaon, Beed.