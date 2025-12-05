Anil Mankape granted conditional bail in two cases by HC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, presided over by Justice Sachin Deshmukh, granted conditional bail to Anil Mankape, director of two institutions under the high-profile Adarsh Credit Cooperative Group, in connection with financial irregularities at the Aurangabad District Women’s Cooperative Credit Society and Jaykisan Ginning & Pressing.

Allegations:

Mankape has been in judicial custody since January 2, 2025, in five separate cases. He is accused of creating fake documents to obtain loans in the names of fictitious borrowers from the two institutions and misappropriating the funds for personal gain. The Sessions Court had earlier denied bail, prompting Mankape to file a regular bail petition in the High Court through advocates Sambhaji Tope and Sarthak Mane. The High Court was informed that the accused had been in custody for nearly a year, and the charge sheets have already been filed. All of Mankape’s family assets have been seized by the police, and he has no remaining property. Other directors have already been granted bail, and Mankape cannot be solely held responsible for all alleged offences. The government was represented by advocates Ganachari and Dipali Jape.