Anjali Shinde passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 14, 2024 09:50 PM2024-06-14T21:50:02+5:302024-06-14T21:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A resident of the Cidco N-1 sector, Anjali Arun Shinde, died of a brief illness, this morning. She was 57.
The last rites upon her were performed at N-6 (Central Naka) crematorium in the evening.
She leaves behind a family comprising a husband, two sons, and one daughter-in-law. The departed soul was the better half of the additional chief executive officer (Smart City Mission), Arun Shinde.