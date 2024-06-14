Anjali Shinde passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of the Cidco N-1 sector, Anjali Arun Shinde, died of a brief illness, this morning. She was 57.

The last rites upon her were performed at N-6 (Central Naka) crematorium in the evening.

She leaves behind a family comprising a husband, two sons, and one daughter-in-law. The departed soul was the better half of the additional chief executive officer (Smart City Mission), Arun Shinde.