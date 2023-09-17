Annamrita Foundation distributes sweets to school children

Celebrations for Marathwada Mukti Sangram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, Annamrita Foundation distributed special Kaju Kathli and millet cookies to 45,000 school children in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. The distribution was inaugurated by chief minister Eknathji Shinde on Sunday.

Annamrita Foundation strives to provide healthy, nutritious meals to students under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana. On special occasions, the foundation also provides additional treats to the children. This year, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, the foundation decided to distribute Kaju Kathli and and millet cookies to the students.

On September 16, the foundation distributed sweets to 170 schools and 80 kindergartens in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Chairman Bagla group Rishi Bagla, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, municipal administrator G Sreekant and others were present.