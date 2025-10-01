Annasaheb Mane to join Shinde Sena today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Gangapur MLA Annasaheb Mane Patil is joining the Shinde Sena in a programme to be held in Mumbai on October 2.

This ceremony will be in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, this joining programme was scheduled to be held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir of the city. But, for some reason, it could not happen.

His supporters and activists will also join the new party with him. Annasaheb Mane was in BRS till now. He was the MLA of Gangapur from Shiv Sena, which was undivided at that time. Former Gangapur MLA Kailas Patil had joined the Shinde Sena even when he was the State vice-president of the NCP.