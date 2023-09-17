Announcement of Namo 11-point programme for state

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the ‘Namo 11-point programme’ implemented on the occasion of the 73 birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a press conference here on Sunday.

A decision was taken during the cabinet meeting to implement the Namo 11-point programme in the state to mark the birthday of PM Modi.

Shinde said, this programme will be implemented excluding a package of Rs 59,000 crore announced for the Marathwada region. PM Modi has increased the pride and fame of the country. The programme has planned for the occasion of his 73rd birthday. Many works of this programme will be implemented in the next few months.

Pawar said, the 11-point programme will be included in the district planning committee’s innovative scheme. Many schemes in the programme will be completed by December.

The Namo 11-point programme will include the empowerment of 73 lakh women, a safety kit for 73,000 construction labourers, 73,000 farm ponds, Atmanirbhar - Solar Energy village scheme for 73 villages, 73 grampanchayat offices in each district, beautification of 73 cities, measures for 73 historic and religious places preservation.

After the press conference, CM Shinde went directly to Jammu and Kashmir by plane. He will be on a two-day tour to JK. He will attend the programme ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’ and the inauguration of the Kargil International Competition. He will also interact with the soldiers and the Marathi families in JK.