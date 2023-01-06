Annual Athletic Meet at Stepping Stones

A plethora of athletic events were conducted during the day, wherein the young athletes marvelled one and all with their breathtaking speed, focus and concentration.

Sapphire House walked away with the Best March past trophy for Girls and Boys. Arjun Janjal of Ruby House and Bhakti Janjal of Topaz House from Junior Category and Omkar Sonawne of Topaz House and Shravani Phulsundar of Sapphire House from Senior School were declared Sports Boy and Sports Girl respectively. Emerald House bagged the runners up trophy and Topaz House won the Overall Championship Trophy.