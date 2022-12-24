Annual Day at Stepping Stones High School

The programme began with principal Dr Angelo Michael D'Cruize welcoming chief guest Uma Mohandas, principal of Wockhardt Global school.

The students captivated the hearts of everyone with their performance and the singers mesmerized the audience with their melodious voice.

The tale was told lucidly and each actor portrayed the characters with elegance. The dramatic journey culminated with a curtain call in which all those involved in the production were called on stage to take a bow.