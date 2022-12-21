Annual Day at Stepping Stones
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 21, 2022 06:05 PM 2022-12-21T18:05:01+5:30 2022-12-21T18:05:01+5:30
It all seemed too magical entwined in the battle for ultimate power, colorful dragons, playful monkeys and cute pixies. Most enthralling was the live choir, singing through every move witnessed on stage. Hard work of several weeks by the Steppers was well displayed for all to see. Guided by the management at SSIS, principal Dr. Angelo Michael D'Cruize and staff members made the day memorable.