Annual prize distribution function held in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual prize distribution function for the academic year 2023-24 was held in Maulana Azad College on the birth anniversary of Padmashree Fatma Zakaria, recently.

The event commenced with a warm and gracious welcome, extending hospitality to all attendees and setting the stage for a memorable evening. Principals and vice principals from various campuses, were and felicitated for their invaluable presence and support.

Dr Monika Ghuge, Asstistant director of SAI, delivered an inspiring speech emphasising the significance of sports in personal growth and fitness. Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui shared his vision for academic excellence and holistic development, motivating students to strive for success.

The highlight of the evening was the prize distribution ceremony, where outstanding athletes were honored for their achievements in various sports disciplines. The event concluded with a stirring rendition of the national anthem, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation.