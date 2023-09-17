Anwer keys of CTET released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys and scanned images of the optical mark reader (OMR) answer sheets of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CBSE conducted the CTET across the country on August 20.

The Board uploaded answer keys and scanned images of the OMR answer sheet of the candidates on the portal. The aspirants can challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website (https://ctet.nic.in) up to September 18. A fee of Rs 1000 per question will be charged online and the fee once paid is non-refundable.

If the challenge is accepted by the Board, a policy decision will be notified and the fee will be refunded. The refund will be transferred to the applicant's account. The decision of the Board on the challenges will be final and no further communication will be entertained. The CBSE appealed to the appeared candidates to go through the answer keys.

Box

Over 7k appeared in 2 papers of CTET

The test was held in two sessions. A total of 8,880 registered for the first session while only 7,314 appeared for the test. In the second session, 7,291 candidates out of the total registered (8,880) were present.